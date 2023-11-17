Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $47,254,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

NSIT opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $162.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.