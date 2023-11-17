Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

