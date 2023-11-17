Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,864 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,782,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 2,237,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

