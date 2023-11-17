Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BMO opened at $80.70 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

