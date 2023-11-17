Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.9 %

MongoDB stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $439.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.86 and a 200 day moving average of $355.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

