Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

