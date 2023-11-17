Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,944 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $465.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.50 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.