Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

