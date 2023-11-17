Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Buys £56,500 in Stock

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Richard Akers bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($69,384.75).

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

LON SHC opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.57. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62).

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

