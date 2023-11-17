Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Insider Buys £56,500 in Stock

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) insider Richard Akers bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($69,384.75).
Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
LON SHC opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.57. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62).
About Shaftesbury Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.