Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 740 ($9.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 885 ($10.87) to GBX 890 ($10.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Informa to a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.52) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.02).

Get Informa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INF

Informa Stock Performance

About Informa

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,944.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 582.60 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 788.40 ($9.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 727 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 723.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80.

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.