Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 13.8%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

