Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 13.8%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAVVF
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.