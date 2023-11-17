Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Increases By 10.0%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Angang Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

