Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rises By 13.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $168.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $202.99.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.