Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Rises By 7.1%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
MAMTF stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.59. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.50.
About MCAN Mortgage
