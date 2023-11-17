Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Rises By 7.1%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

MAMTF stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.59. MCAN Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.50.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.