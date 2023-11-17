SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $363.27 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.58. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

