Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Snap-on worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $274.72 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.