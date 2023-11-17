Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFTC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softchoice currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

SFTC opened at C$18.92 on Tuesday. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of C$13.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.65.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

