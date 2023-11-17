Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,343,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

