SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $76.52 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

