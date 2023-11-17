Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 96,707.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Southern Copper by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $2,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.