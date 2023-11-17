Sphere Entertainment Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,186,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $24,458,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $23,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

