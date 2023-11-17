Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

