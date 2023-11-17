Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN opened at €26.55 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

