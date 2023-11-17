Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
STVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Shares of STVN opened at €26.55 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
