Steve Murray Purchases 958 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray acquired 958 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £2,519.54 ($3,094.12).

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 268 ($3.29) on Friday. Chesnara plc has a 52 week low of GBX 242.70 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a market cap of £403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.58.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.36 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is -7,058.82%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Stories

