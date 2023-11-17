StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

