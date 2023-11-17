StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
