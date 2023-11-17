StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

