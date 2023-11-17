StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.49.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
