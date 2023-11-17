StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

