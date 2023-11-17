StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TENX
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.