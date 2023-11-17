StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BRN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,486.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 81,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 21,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,395,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,960 shares of company stock worth $509,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

