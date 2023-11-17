StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

