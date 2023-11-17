StockNews.com Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Down 0.4 %

Delek US stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

