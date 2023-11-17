Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.60.

SCR stock opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -10.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

