Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources
In other news, Director Andrew Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.