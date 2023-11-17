Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.