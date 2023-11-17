Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.46.

TSE:SLF opened at C$69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.59. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.11. The stock has a market cap of C$40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

