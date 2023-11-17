SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.72 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.