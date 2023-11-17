SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.72 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.