Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Rogers Communications worth $60,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.4% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 148,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 601.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

RCI opened at $42.20 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

