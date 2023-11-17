Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

