Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Targa Resources worth $59,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.