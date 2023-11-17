Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of W. P. Carey worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

