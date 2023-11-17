Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Conagra Brands worth $58,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

