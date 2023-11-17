Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $46,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 779,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

