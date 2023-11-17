Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,415,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $50,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 134.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 36.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AES by 287.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Trading Down 0.6 %

AES Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AES opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

