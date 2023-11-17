Swiss National Bank Has $47.21 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,704 shares of company stock worth $816,009. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

