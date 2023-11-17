Swiss National Bank Has $47.33 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

