Swiss National Bank Has $47.73 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,244. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

