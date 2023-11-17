Swiss National Bank Has $48.78 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $48,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.