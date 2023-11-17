Swiss National Bank Has $48.78 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $48,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXON opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
