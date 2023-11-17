Swiss National Bank Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $49,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

