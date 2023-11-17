Swiss National Bank Has $51.08 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $51,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

