Swiss National Bank Has $53.55 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Amcor worth $53,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

