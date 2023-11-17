Swiss National Bank Has $54.59 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $54,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,400,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

