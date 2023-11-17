Swiss National Bank Has $57.73 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of PTC worth $57,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 59.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.75.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

