Swiss National Bank Has $58.77 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of IDEX worth $58,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

